Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $18,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $8,463,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 159,219 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.