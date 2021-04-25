Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDRA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $26,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 1,139,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,245. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $47.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

