IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Entergy by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,835 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 830.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

