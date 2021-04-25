IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $328.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.78. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

