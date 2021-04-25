IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,032,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,578 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FOX by 732.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 788,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 693,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FOX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FOX by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 267,408 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FOX stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.