IFG Advisory LLC Sells 48 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $300,251,536. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $246.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

