Ignition Trading Down 68.7% Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 68.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $162,140.67 and $19.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,946.86 or 1.00286207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00128193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,422,044 coins and its circulating supply is 1,408,871 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.