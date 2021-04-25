Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $228.52 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $229.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.