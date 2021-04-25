ImageCoin (IMG) One Day Volume Hits $104,607.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $370,922.57 and $104,607.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,097,819 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

