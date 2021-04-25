Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 155 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

