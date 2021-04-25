Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $42,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.