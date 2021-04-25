Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 400 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

