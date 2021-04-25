Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 3,710 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $36,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.7% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.40, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.