Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $15.31 on Friday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

