Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 345 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,941 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of BK opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

