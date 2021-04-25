Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.11% of Ferro worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,955,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 58,407 shares during the period.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

