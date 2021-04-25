Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.