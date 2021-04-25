Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 236 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 95.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

