Ink (INK) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Ink has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $3,718.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00270966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.58 or 0.01036071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,645.57 or 1.00409759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00639177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.