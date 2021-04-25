Ink Protocol (XNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 74.3% higher against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $18,926.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00092780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00667986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.86 or 0.07994971 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

