INO COIN (INO) Reaches Market Cap of $812.17 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $812.17 million and approximately $187,682.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INO COIN has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00008977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00065542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00094423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00682062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.86 or 0.07961799 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

