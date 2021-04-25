Insider Buying: Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) Insider Buys 11,489 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) insider David Graham purchased 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £26,424.70 ($34,524.04).

Shares of FJV opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.22. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.16 ($3.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £295.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

About Fidelity Japan Trust

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

