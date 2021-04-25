Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $623,597.59 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $291.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.52. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $172.57 and a 12-month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

