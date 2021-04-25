Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $11,613,532.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $3,781,077.12.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92.

On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -212.10 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

