Insider Selling: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Sells 7,342 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total transaction of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, for a total transaction of £156.80 ($204.86).

On Monday, February 15th, Peter Southby bought 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £144.82 ($189.21).

On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby bought 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £154.56 ($201.93).

Shares of LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,242 ($16.23) on Friday. EMIS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The company has a market cap of £786.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,078.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is 67.23%.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

