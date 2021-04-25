Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 578 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,403. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$80.72 and a one year high of C$118.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1899996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.12.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

