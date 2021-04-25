Insight Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $137,092.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $799,960.82 and $137,092.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00064427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.79 or 0.00707830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.79 or 0.07685936 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

INX is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

