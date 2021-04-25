Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Up 8% Following Strong Earnings

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 96,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth $953,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

