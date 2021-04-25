Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.93 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

