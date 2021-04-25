Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $59.24. 77,519,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,558,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

