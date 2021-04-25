Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

TSE IPL opened at C$18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$10.22 and a 1-year high of C$18.61.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

