International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,603 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 92.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.