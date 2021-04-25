International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $15.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Michael Lillard acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

