International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Wayfair by 46.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.45.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $1,150,350.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,581 shares of company stock worth $7,180,687. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $308.18 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.22 and its 200-day moving average is $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

