International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 129.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,206 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 90,675 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $2,094,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

