International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 159.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $112,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $37.29 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

