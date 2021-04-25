Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $124.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,409. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

