Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

