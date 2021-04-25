Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

