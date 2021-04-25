Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $875.53 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.00 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

