Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of PSCI stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $98.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

