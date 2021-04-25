Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.