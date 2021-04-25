Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invitae alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75.

On Monday, March 15th, Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,176,189.30.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Invitae by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.