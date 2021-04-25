iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 545,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.11 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

