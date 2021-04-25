iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

