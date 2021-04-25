iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,039,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $71,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 92,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.