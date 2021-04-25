iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $329.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.29. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $196.32 and a 52 week high of $330.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

