iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,160 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.