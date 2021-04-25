iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,338,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.23 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

