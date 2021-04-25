iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Washington Trust Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $419.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.52.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.